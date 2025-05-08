Son of Brock Lesnar, Duke, Selected 115th Overall by WHL's Tigers

Brock Lesnar’s son, Duke Lesnar, has officially been selected in the 2025 Western Hockey League Draft. The Medicine Hat Tigers picked Duke with the 115th overall selection, adding another promising name to their roster and continuing the Lesnar family’s strong presence in competitive hockey.

Duke is the son of former WWE and UFC champion Brock Lesnar and former WWE Women’s Champion Sable. He has steadily built a name for himself on the ice and played previously with the Notre Dame Hounds.

The Lesnar family has deep ties to the sport, with Duke’s brothers also competing at high levels. Alexander Lesnar is currently part of the Saint John’s University hockey program in the ACHA Division II, while Turk Lesnar, like Duke, played with the Notre Dame Hounds.

With the 115th pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, the Tigers are proud to select Duke Lesnar from the Notre Dame Hounds U15 Prep! pic.twitter.com/YakRYKJuKZ — Medicine Hat Tigers (@tigershockey) May 8, 2025