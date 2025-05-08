×
Goldberg Nearing WWE Return? Latest Details on His Future

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 08, 2025
Following a major appearance during the 2024 WWE Bad Blood premium live event, speculation continues to swirl about the future of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and a potential final run inside the squared circle.

During Bad Blood, Goldberg appeared in a memorable in-ring promo segment with reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Shortly afterward, Goldberg confirmed that he intends to have his final match in 2025, further fueling rumors about a farewell storyline.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding Goldberg’s status. The @WrestleVotes Twitter account reports that Goldberg’s name has been mentioned internally within WWE over the past week. This marks the first time his name has come up in official WWE discussions since his interaction with Gunther at Bad Blood.

"According to multiple sources, Goldberg’s name has been floated internally within WWE over the past week — the first time since his Bad Blood appearance and his interactions with Gunther. Feels like the inevitable return is nearing," the account stated.

Although some fans have speculated that Goldberg could be inserted into Gunther’s upcoming clash with Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash, wrestling journalist Bill Apter of Sportskeeda clarified that there is currently no indication that Goldberg will appear at the event.

As of now, WWE has made no official announcement regarding Goldberg’s next appearance or who his final opponent might be.

