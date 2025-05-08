AEW Collision Goes Live on a Thursday Night With Special Broadcast From Detroit

AEW fans will want to mark their calendars and double-check their DVRs, as All Elite Wrestling: Collision airs tonight with a rare Thursday night edition. Broadcasting live from the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, this May 8 episode has been moved from its traditional Saturday night slot due to scheduling changes.
This one-night shift brings a special feel to the event, and AEW is delivering a lineup that promises action and intrigue. Whether you are watching from North America, Europe, or the Asia-Pacific region, we have the global start times to make sure you do not miss a second.
Here is a breakdown of what you can expect on tonight’s loaded card:
Daniel Garcia vs. A Member of FTR
Garcia has demanded answers and will get them in the ring—though his opponent remains a mystery until the bell rings. Will it be Dax Harwood or Cash Wheeler?
Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander
Once allies, now adversaries, Nightingale and Statlander reignite their competitive rivalry in a match built on emotion and physicality.
Anthony Bowens vs. Lee Johnson
Bowens looks to gain momentum in singles action against the nimble and underrated Johnson.
“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico
A highly anticipated rematch is set between two of AEW’s most electric competitors. Expect aerial excellence and strong style precision in this showdown.
Detroit, Michigan, USA
May. 8th 2025
Dayton, Ohio, USA
May. 9th 2025
St. Louis, Missouri, USA
May. 10th 2025
Orlando, Florida, USA
May. 13th 2025
