×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Collision Goes Live on a Thursday Night With Special Broadcast From Detroit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 08, 2025
AEW Collision Goes Live on a Thursday Night With Special Broadcast From Detroit

AEW fans will want to mark their calendars and double-check their DVRs, as All Elite Wrestling: Collision airs tonight with a rare Thursday night edition. Broadcasting live from the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, this May 8 episode has been moved from its traditional Saturday night slot due to scheduling changes.

This one-night shift brings a special feel to the event, and AEW is delivering a lineup that promises action and intrigue. Whether you are watching from North America, Europe, or the Asia-Pacific region, we have the global start times to make sure you do not miss a second.

Here is a breakdown of what you can expect on tonight’s loaded card:

  • Daniel Garcia vs. A Member of FTR
    Garcia has demanded answers and will get them in the ring—though his opponent remains a mystery until the bell rings. Will it be Dax Harwood or Cash Wheeler?

  • Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander
    Once allies, now adversaries, Nightingale and Statlander reignite their competitive rivalry in a match built on emotion and physicality.

  • Anthony Bowens vs. Lee Johnson
    Bowens looks to gain momentum in singles action against the nimble and underrated Johnson.

  • “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico
    A highly anticipated rematch is set between two of AEW’s most electric competitors. Expect aerial excellence and strong style precision in this showdown.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Collision

May 8, 2025 at

Detroit, Michigan, USA

Hashtag: #collision
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan, USA

May. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Dayton, Ohio, USA

May. 9th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Backlash 2025

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

May. 10th 2025

#backlash

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 13th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy