AEW Collision Goes Live on a Thursday Night With Special Broadcast From Detroit

AEW fans will want to mark their calendars and double-check their DVRs, as All Elite Wrestling: Collision airs tonight with a rare Thursday night edition. Broadcasting live from the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, this May 8 episode has been moved from its traditional Saturday night slot due to scheduling changes.

This one-night shift brings a special feel to the event, and AEW is delivering a lineup that promises action and intrigue. Whether you are watching from North America, Europe, or the Asia-Pacific region, we have the global start times to make sure you do not miss a second.

Here is a breakdown of what you can expect on tonight’s loaded card: