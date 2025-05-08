×
WWE to Own 51% of AAA in Groundbreaking Deal Finalizing in 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 08, 2025
WWE to Own 51% of AAA in Groundbreaking Deal Finalizing in 2025

WWE expanding its global footprint has taken a major leap forward, as new details have emerged surrounding its acquisition of a controlling stake in Mexico’s top wrestling promotion, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. According to a report from Spanish-language legal publication LexLatin, WWE—through its parent company TKO Group Holdings—will hold 51% ownership of AAA once the deal is finalized in the third quarter of 2025. The remaining 49% will be controlled by Mexican sports and entertainment firm Fillip.

While the exact financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed, it was publicly confirmed during the pre-show broadcast of last month’s WrestleMania 41 event.

The LexLatin report highlights that the acquisition heavily revolves around intellectual property. A significant portion of AAA’s valuation stems from intangible assets such as trademarks, copyrights, and exclusive usage rights. As such, the sale required an extensive audit of these assets to assess their characteristics, legal validity, and existing contractual agreements. The law firm Creel, García-Cuéllar, Aiza y Enríquez, SC, which represented Fillip, explained that several of the seller's intellectual property assets were embroiled in litigation, which necessitated a thorough review of potential liabilities and risks.

Roberto Cornish of Cornish+Pani Abogados, who represented the sellers, added that the IP due diligence “also included the structuring and documentation of AAA’s valuable portfolio of characters, brands, and licensing agreements.”

At this time, no further information has been disclosed regarding the status of AAA’s intellectual property litigation or the outcomes of the audit.

