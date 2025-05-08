×
Potential SPOILER For WWE Backlash 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 08, 2025
Jeff Cobb’s WWE arrival may be just around the corner, with new backstage reports suggesting that the former Olympian and NJPW standout could appear as early as this weekend. Known for his explosive power and agility, Cobb has been a long-rumored target for WWE, and his time outside the company may finally be coming to an end.

According to a new report from PWInsider.com, multiple WWE sources believe Cobb is expected to be in attendance for the Backlash premium live event this Saturday, May 10, in St. Louis. While there is no confirmation that he will appear on camera, his presence backstage is reportedly anticipated.

“Some people within WWE anticipate Cobb will be present at the Backlash premium live event,” the report stated, but it also emphasized that “whether Cobb makes an on-camera appearance at the show remains to be seen at this time.”

Even if Cobb does not make his debut during Backlash, preparations for his official entry into WWE programming are already underway. Creative discussions have reportedly been active in recent weeks, with plans being laid out for how to introduce him to the WWE Universe.

Cobb, who represented Guam in freestyle wrestling at the 2004 Olympics, earned international acclaim through standout performances in Lucha Underground under the Matanza Cueto persona and in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as part of the United Empire. He held both the IWGP Tag Team and NEVER Openweight Championships during his NJPW run.

