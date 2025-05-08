WWE Legend and TNA Stars Reportedly Set for AAA Triplemania in Monterrey

WWE and TNA talent are expected to feature at AAA’s upcoming Triplemania event in Monterrey, Mexico, marking a notable extension of the previously confirmed crossover plans between the promotions. This update was revealed on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio and shared via Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon.

AAA's Triplemania event, scheduled for June 15 at Arena Monterrey, will include more WWE involvement than initially announced. While Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo had already been confirmed for the event, WrestleVotes now reports that “WWE legend and Hall of Famer JBL is set for the show,” further expanding WWE’s footprint at the marquee AAA event.

The crossover does not stop there. WrestleVotes also noted that TNA will have a significant presence at the event, supported through its ongoing collaboration with WWE and NXT. “In addition, TNA stars Matt and Jeff Hardy will be brought in along with TNA champion Joe Hendry,” the report stated.

There were also early plans for an even more prominent WWE star to be involved, which were ultimately derailed. “Sources indicate that Rey Mysterio was set for this event prior to his unfortunate injury the night before Wrestlemania,” the report revealed. Additionally, another potential name being discussed for the show is “El Grande Americano” — a moniker reportedly referring to Chad Gable. WrestleVotes added, “Also of note, interesting here we are told WWE and AAA are considering El Grande Americano [Chad Gable] for the event.”

This multi-promotional collaboration continues to highlight the evolving relationships between WWE, TNA, and AAA, signaling more fluid movement and shared appearances across company lines than fans have seen in recent years.