Will Ospreay: “I Respect WWE, But I Just Never Was a WWE Guy”

Will Ospreay has made it clear he has great respect for WWE, but he simply does not connect with their product. Speaking with the Daily Star ahead of Forbidden Door 2025, the AEW star reflected on his childhood admiration for WWE icons like Eddie Guerrero and Edge, but explained that as he got older, the WWE product lost its appeal, calling it “lame” and “recycled.”

Though he acknowledged WWE is “on fire now,” Ospreay was blunt about his personal preference. “Not only as a viewer but also as a wrestler, I just do not enjoy it… I just never was a WWE guy.” He continued, “I respect it and I respect the guys doing it. That schedule is crazy… I just did not like it. I do not like the show, I do not like the style of wrestling, I do not like the presentation.”

In contrast, AEW’s in-ring approach resonates strongly with him. “When AEW came along and they went with more the sports-based style of it, it was something that I could sink my teeth into.”

While recognizing WWE’s business dominance, Ospreay did not shy away from praising AEW’s in-ring work. “Yeah, you guys are the biggest… drawing the bigger houses… got the bigger deals. But the moment the bell rings, I think we’re better than all of them,” he said, though he did acknowledge WWE's strong promo talents, name-dropping CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

He also made it clear that he does not hold any ill will toward Triple H, stating he has never even met him.

Ospreay is currently set to face Hangman Page in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25. The winner will go on to challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In.