Velveteen Dream Asserts Innocence, Sends Bold Message to Wrestling Fans

In 2024, former WWE star Velveteen Dream, whose real name is Patrick Clark, made headlines once again after issuing a public apology to both Triple H and wrestling fans for the controversy and behavior that had overshadowed his career in recent years. This move came amid lingering allegations and speculation that had followed him since his departure from WWE. Dream, once considered one of the most promising young stars in NXT, took the opportunity during an interview with Chris Van Vliet to not only express remorse but also directly address the serious accusations leveled against him over the years. These included claims of inappropriate behavior, which he strongly denied, describing them as baseless and damaging.

More recently, Dream returned to social media with a pointed message aimed at his critics. Taking to Instagram Stories, he wrote:

“The reality: A lot of you owe me an apology for dragging me thru the mud. Knowing 5 years later here I stand still free and without a single charge. But I get it. It’s very hard for people to admit when they were wrong and malicious. But hey that’s wrestling.”

This message reflected the ongoing tension between Dream and segments of the fanbase and wrestling community who have remained skeptical of his innocence despite no legal charges being filed. The statement suggests he feels vindicated after years of silence and scrutiny.

In addition to the written post, Dream also released a video where he called upon fans to show their support by sending a message directly to Triple H on social media. He encouraged them to use the hashtag #WeWantTheDREAM, signifying his interest in potentially returning to WWE programming. In the same video, he confidently declared:

“Ain’t been on TV in five years, still talking about me. Better promo, better body, and better workrate than all of your favorites still on TV. Let’s talk about it.”