Logan Paul Apologizes to Stone Cold Steve Austin After PRIME Offer Fallout

Logan Paul recently addressed a viral story involving WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, shedding more light on a bold business offer that did not quite pan out. During a recent episode of his podcast, Paul revealed that his energy drink company, PRIME, offered Austin a staggering one million dollars to dress up in a bottle costume as part of a promotional stunt. While the legendary wrestler ultimately turned the offer down, Paul later took to his YouTube channel to clarify the situation and publicly apologize.

In his video, Logan made a candid and respectful statement to Austin, admitting that he may have crossed a line by revealing details of the private deal.

“Mr. Cold, I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize. I didn’t mean to expose any private business conversations… Sometimes I say too much… I have a big mouth and a platform to say a bunch of shit and I said a bunch of shit. Sorry about that, Steve.”

He went on to express his admiration for Austin, acknowledging the misstep and showing understanding for the WWE icon’s decision to decline the offer.

“I hope I didn’t ruin our relationship. I hope we can work together in the future. By the way, I completely understand why you wouldn’t accept the million dollars… It’s not your thing. We know it was a reach. You’re a legend. And you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, Steve. So, we tried. It didn’t work out this time, but I hope to see you in the future. And I hope you’re not mad at me.”