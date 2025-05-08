×
AEW Confirms Huge Tag Team Bout for Dynamite: Beach Break Special

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 08, 2025
AEW Confirms Huge Tag Team Bout for Dynamite: Beach Break Special

AEW Dynamite: Beach Break is shaping up to be a standout night of action, with another major match now made official for the special event.

During this week’s broadcast of AEW Dynamite, it was confirmed that Will Ospreay and “Hangman” Adam Page will unite to face off against The Don Callis Family’s Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander. With both Ospreay and Page determined to make a strong impact, this tag team bout is expected to deliver high-octane drama as the two stars look to continue building momentum and deliver a message to the rest of the AEW locker room.

This match joins the already announced Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Championship, where Jon Moxley will defend his title against Samoa Joe. That highly anticipated clash comes after months of escalating tensions between The Death Riders and The Opps, culminating in what promises to be a brutal and decisive showdown inside the unforgiving steel structure.

AEW Dynamite: Beach Break will air on May 14, 2025, and fans can also look forward to a Beach Break-themed edition of AEW Collision during the same week, featuring even more must-see moments.

Here is the updated card for AEW Dynamite: Beach Break:

  • Will Ospreay & Adam Page vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander)

  • Steel Cage Match for AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Samoa Joe

