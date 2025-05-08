×
AEW Collision Moved to Thursday with Stacked Card

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 08, 2025
AEW Collision Moved to Thursday with Stacked Card

Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision is shaping up to deliver a night of hard-hitting action, highlighted by a highly anticipated singles match between Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. The two will meet one-on-one for the first time since their memorable encounter at AEW All Out last year, reigniting a rivalry that has steadily grown in intensity. The bout was officially announced during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, following a direct challenge issued by Nightingale.

In other scheduled action, “Speedball” Mike Bailey will battle Dralístico in what is expected to be a fast-paced showcase of agility and precision. Anthony Bowens will also be in singles competition as he takes on Lee Johnson.

Daniel Garcia is slated to compete as well, but his opponent remains unknown. It has been confirmed that he will face one half of FTR, though which member has not yet been revealed. Additional matches are expected to be added to the card ahead of the event.

This week’s Collision will air live on Thursday, May 8, 2025, rather than its usual Saturday time slot, due to scheduling adjustments caused by the ongoing NHL Playoffs.

