×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

“You Wanted War” by Sum 41 Becomes Official AEW Dynamite Theme

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 08, 2025
“You Wanted War” by Sum 41 Becomes Official AEW Dynamite Theme

AEW Dynamite debuted a bold new sound during Wednesday night’s broadcast, as the promotion officially unveiled its latest theme song. The show now opens with “You Wanted War” by the iconic Canadian rock band Sum 41, marking a striking departure from its previous theme.

The hard-hitting track comes from Sum 41’s final studio album, Heaven :x: Hell, which was released in March 2024. As soon as the opening video aired, viewers were met with the unmistakable energy of the band’s aggressive new anthem, instantly setting the tone for the night ahead.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the change on social media, thanking Sum 41 and noting that the company was excited to launch Dynamite with a fresh musical identity. Until now, the show had opened with the upbeat and classic “I’m So Excited” by The Pointer Sisters.

The new theme music has already sparked fan reactions across social platforms, with many praising the change and others debating whether another song might have better captured AEW’s spirit. 

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan, USA

May. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Dayton, Ohio, USA

May. 9th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Backlash 2025

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

May. 10th 2025

#backlash

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 13th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy