“You Wanted War” by Sum 41 Becomes Official AEW Dynamite Theme

AEW Dynamite debuted a bold new sound during Wednesday night’s broadcast, as the promotion officially unveiled its latest theme song. The show now opens with “You Wanted War” by the iconic Canadian rock band Sum 41, marking a striking departure from its previous theme.

The hard-hitting track comes from Sum 41’s final studio album, Heaven :x: Hell, which was released in March 2024. As soon as the opening video aired, viewers were met with the unmistakable energy of the band’s aggressive new anthem, instantly setting the tone for the night ahead.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the change on social media, thanking Sum 41 and noting that the company was excited to launch Dynamite with a fresh musical identity. Until now, the show had opened with the upbeat and classic “I’m So Excited” by The Pointer Sisters.

The new theme music has already sparked fan reactions across social platforms, with many praising the change and others debating whether another song might have better captured AEW’s spirit.