EJ Nduka Responds to Rumor About AEW Departure

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 08, 2025
A rumor recently emerged regarding why EJ Nduka is no longer with All Elite Wrestling, prompting both a new report and Nduka himself to address the speculation.

The initial report came from Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, who stated that AEW sources claimed it was difficult to place Nduka alongside others without fear of him “outshining” them. The report suggested this is a common concern for companies dealing with physically imposing talent, though no solid evidence supported the claim.

Later, Sapp clarified via social media that a source close to AEW had “definitively” refuted the story.

Nduka responded with humor, posting on X and asking fans how upset they were by the rumor. He rated the situation a light “4” out of 10 in terms of personal frustration.

Nduka’s AEW contract expired earlier this month. After departing Major League Wrestling, he joined AEW in 2023. Outside of a single appearance on Collision as part of a weigh-in segment for Swerve Strickland, he was primarily featured in Ring of Honor, most recently teaming with Lee Johnson.

