Juice Robinson Nearing AEW Return Following Long Injury Absence

Juice Robinson may be inching closer to stepping back into an All Elite Wrestling ring. After months on the sidelines due to injury, there is new optimism about his status—and fans of Bullet Club Gold will be eager to see whether his comeback is finally near.

Robinson has been out of action since November when he suffered a broken fibula during a match against Will Ospreay as part of the Continental Classic tournament. The injury forced him to withdraw, with Komander taking his place. Since then, Bullet Club Gold has been navigating a difficult stretch with various members—including Jay White—dealing with their own setbacks.

However, there is now encouraging news. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Robinson is “relatively close” to returning to AEW. Sapp reports that sources have indicated Robinson has been feeling healthy for roughly a month but is still awaiting official medical clearance from AEW before making his in-ring return.

With Robinson and Jay White having both dealt with injuries recently, and The Gunns not appearing regularly, the Bang Bang Gang has seen limited action on AEW programming. A potential return from Robinson could signal a much-needed boost for the faction.