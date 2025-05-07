Shelton Benjamin Explains Why He Has No Respect for Hulk Hogan

Shelton Benjamin is not letting Hulk Hogan off the hook easily—and a recent misnaming incident is only the tip of the iceberg.

A video clip that made the rounds online this week showed Hulk Hogan mistakenly calling Shelton Benjamin “Benjamin Shelton” during appearances on both The Pat McAfee Show and TMZ Sports. Hogan, apparently intending to compliment Benjamin, said he was a fan of his work. However, the sentiment was not reciprocated. Benjamin responded with a sharp social media post that made his position clear, suggesting Hogan should keep his name out of his mouth.

In a follow-up post, Benjamin addressed those assuming the botched name was the reason for his frustration. “It amazes me the some people really think botching my name is what set me off,” he wrote on Twitter/X, attaching a gif that read “wrong.”

The real issue, according to Benjamin, goes back to Hulk Hogan’s controversial “apology” speech in 2018 following his reinstatement into the WWE Hall of Fame. Hogan had previously been removed from the Hall after a 2015 audio recording surfaced of him using racially offensive language.

Before the 2018 Extreme Rules event, Hogan addressed the WWE locker room in what was intended to be an effort to make amends. However, the response was mixed. Titus O’Neil acknowledged Hogan’s legendary career but questioned the sincerity of his apology. O’Neil pointed out that Hogan seemed more concerned about the fact that he was recorded than about taking accountability, stating it “centered on an excuse, rather than contrition.”

Benjamin echoed this perspective in his latest comments, referring to Hogan’s 2018 locker room speech as a “don’t get caught” speech—signaling that the apology lacked genuine remorse and, in Benjamin’s view, cemented Hogan’s fall from grace.