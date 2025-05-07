×
Dana White Reportedly Launching Pro Wrestling Version of Power Slap

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 07, 2025
Dana White is reportedly gearing up to launch a new spinoff of his controversial combat brand, Power Slap—this time with a professional wrestling twist.

White first introduced Power Slap in 2022 as a reality competition series that aired on TBS immediately following AEW Dynamite. The series failed to connect with audiences and was cancelled after just one season due to dismal ratings. It later found a new home on the video platform Rumble, but interest continued to decline.

Despite criticism surrounding the concept and the show's overall reception, White has remained committed to the brand. Now, according to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful Select, a professional wrestling version of Power Slap is currently in development.

Sapp reports that more than a month ago, inquiries were sent to dozens of independent wrestlers about participating in a unique season of the show. Recruitment for this new venture is reportedly being handled by former WWE Superstar Kizarny, also known as Sinn Bodhi.

The reported list of independent talent involved includes:

Cassanova Valentine
Mechawolf
Juicy Finau
Stunt Marshall
Mazzerti
Facade
HollyHood Haley J
Alice Crowley
Christi Jaynes
Marty the Moth
Bruno El Oso Blanco
The Suavectios
Dani Mo
While concerns have been raised over the possibility of head trauma and concussions, Sapp notes that the financial compensation being offered is "very good," which appears to be a motivating factor for many of the performers.

White is said to have held meetings with a large number of wrestlers this week. The new series is expected to align with the upcoming International Fight Week festivities.

