Former WWE Star “Duke the Dumpster” Indicted on Child Exploitation Charge

A former professional wrestler who once entertained fans under the name “Duke ‘The Dumpster’ Droese” now faces serious criminal charges stemming from an alleged attempt to obtain illegal content involving minors.

Mike Droese, best remembered for his time in the World Wrestling Federation during the 1990s, was indicted last week in Tennessee on one count of Attempted Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, classified as a Class D felony under state law.

According to a press release issued on Monday by District Attorney General Chris Stanford of Tennessee’s 31st Judicial District, the allegations center around an incident on April 21, 2024. Authorities say Droese attempted to purchase child sexual abuse material through the Dark Web using a Coinbase account. The transaction was flagged and stopped before it could be completed. Coinbase notified federal authorities, and the FBI passed the tip to local investigators in March 2025. This led to an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and ultimately to Droese’s indictment.

At the time the charges were filed, Droese was employed as the DUI Coordinator for the 31st Judicial District Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Program. He was immediately terminated from the role upon being charged. Officials clarified that the position did not involve any direct contact with minors.

Droese surrendered to law enforcement on May 2 and was released after posting a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment on May 28 in Warren County Circuit Court.

This is not the first time Droese has faced legal trouble. In 2013, he was convicted on drug charges for selling prescription opioids to an undercover informant while working as a teacher.

Though largely inactive in wrestling since 2001, Droese made a one-night appearance at MLW’s Battle Riot in 2023.

In the press release, District Attorney Chris Stanford reaffirmed his office’s commitment to prosecuting these cases: “All child sexual exploitation cases will be prosecuted no matter who you are.”