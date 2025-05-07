Former WWE Star Set To Stand Trial For Murder

Former professional wrestler Billy Jack Haynes, real name William Albert Haynes III, is set to stand trial in December 2025 for the alleged murder of his wife, Jan Becraft. The update was featured in the latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring, which included a jailhouse interview with Haynes from Portland, Oregon.

During the interview, the 70-year-old expressed that he loved Becraft “with all his heart.” The episode touched on speculation surrounding her dementia and raised questions about Haynes’ motive, with some theorizing it could have been an act of mercy. Haynes stated he felt “good about his chances at trial” and claimed he had been “overcharged.”

Haynes was arrested on February 8, 2024, after a two-hour standoff with police at his Portland home. Officers responding to gunshots found Becraft, 85, dead from a gunshot wound. Haynes has pleaded not guilty to charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

A neighbor told KPTV FOX 12 that Becraft had dementia, calling the event “a tragedy all around.”

Once a prominent name in 1980s wrestling, Haynes had a national run with WWF, notably facing Hercules Hernandez at WrestleMania 3. His career was also marked by abrupt exits and controversial claims in later years, including stories of drug use and alleged criminal activity. He was a plaintiff in a dismissed lawsuit against WWE over CTE-related injuries, citing depression and signs of dementia.

His arraignment is scheduled for May 28, 2025.