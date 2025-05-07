×
Tony Schiavone Says Toni Storm Has "Redefined Women’s Wrestling" in AEW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 07, 2025
Tony Schiavone Says Toni Storm Has "Redefined Women's Wrestling" in AEW

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has shared glowing remarks about current AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and recent signing Mercedes Moné. Schiavone, who has long served as a voice of AEW, expressed admiration for their professionalism and in-ring presence, while also commending AEW President Tony Khan for his creative vision—especially when it comes to Storm’s evolving persona.

During an episode of What Happened When, Schiavone spoke about Storm’s recent work on the microphone and her impact on AEW’s women’s division.

“She’s redefined women’s wrestling for AEW… We are very fortunate to have two professionals… Toni Storm, Mercedes Moné, just so great to work with both of them.”

Schiavone admitted he had no prior experience working with Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, but was quickly won over. “I had not worked with Mercedes at all, and I didn’t know what to expect, because I knew she was Sasha Banks, but, man, I just absolutely love her. And Toni Storm is just so, so entertaining.”

He went on to give Tony Khan significant credit for the development of Storm’s character. “Tony Khan is going to be very, very proud of… this character that he came up with, and it’s… just doing gangbusters business… And not only that great character that he developed, but Toni Storm has bought into it, as they say, fully. You gotta have to be [the right] person to be able to do it, and she’s the person.”

Schiavone’s comments reflect the growing recognition of AEW’s women’s division as both Storm and Moné continue to elevate the brand with star power and compelling character work.

