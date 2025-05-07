Dog Collar Showdown and Three Championship Matches Set for NJPW Dominion

Four matches have now been confirmed for NJPW Dominion, which is set to take place at Osaka-jo Hall on June 15.

Shingo Takagi is scheduled to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. His opponent will be determined following NJPW Resurgence, where current champion Hirooki Goto will put the title on the line against Zack Sabre Jr. The winner of that contest will head into Dominion to defend the title against Takagi.

Tensions between Bullet Club War Dogs and House of Torture are set to escalate even further. At Wrestling Dontaku, EVIL attacked David Finlay with a chain following the brutal Dogpound Steel Cage match. In his backstage comments, Finlay issued a challenge for a Dog Collar match, and NJPW has since made it official.

Also announced is an IWGP Global Championship match, where Yota Tsuji will defend his title against Gabe Kidd. Kidd stepped up to confront Tsuji shortly after the champion’s successful title defense against Tomohiro Ishii at Dontaku, setting the stage for another hard-hitting encounter.

Rounding out the current card, the IWGP Tag Team Championships will be on the line as champions Callum Newman and Great-O-Khan defend their titles against the formidable team of Tomohiro Ishii and Taichi.

Confirmed matches for NJPW Dominion – June 15, 2025:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Shingo Takagi vs. Winner of Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Dog Collar Match: David Finlay vs. EVIL

IWGP Global Championship: Yota Tsuji (c) vs. Gabe Kidd

IWGP Tag Team Championship: Callum Newman & Great-O-Khan (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Taichi