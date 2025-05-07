×
Stacked AEW Dynamite Tonight: Title Eliminators, Major Trios Showdown, and More

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 07, 2025
All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for an action-packed edition of Dynamite tonight, building momentum toward Double or Nothing with a high-stakes card full of title eliminator bouts and major star appearances.

A fresh addition to the lineup sees AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm entering a high-pressure four-way title eliminator match. Storm will square off against Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay, and Penelope Ford. Under the stipulations, if Storm is pinned or submitted—regardless of whether the victorious competitor defeats her directly—that individual will earn a future title shot.

Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada is also set to make his presence known, competing in his first singles match since AEW Revolution. He will go head-to-head with Kevin Knight in another title eliminator encounter, putting Okada in the spotlight as he aims to solidify his dominance.

The episode will also feature promo segments from Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament finalists Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page. With tournament stakes heating up, both stars are expected to make their intentions clear as they eye a coveted tournament victory.

Elsewhere on the show, The Young Bucks will team with Ricochet to battle Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, and “Speedball” Mike Bailey in a six-man tag team contest that promises intensity and fast-paced action. Continuing the Blackpool Combat Club rivalry, Samoa Joe will go one-on-one with Claudio Castagnoli, just days before Joe steps into a steel cage against Jon Moxley on May 14th.

Adding to the night's intrigue, Renee Paquette will conduct an in-depth sit-down interview with Jamie Hayter, one of the finalists in the Owen Hart Foundation women's tournament.

