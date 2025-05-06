WWE NXT Results - May 6, 2025

Tonight on NXT, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry teams up with Hank & Tank to battle DarkState, Jordynne Grace and Giulia square off to determine the No. 1 Contender for the NXT Women's Championship, Zaria faces off against Kelani Jordan, a 25 Man No. 1 Contenders' Battle Royal for the NXT Championship on Battleground will take place - 22 of the 25 confirmed participants are:

- Shawn Spears

- Niko Vance

- Brooks Jensen

- Yoshiki Inamura

- Josh Briggs

- Charlie Dempsey

- Tavion Heights

- Myles Borne

- Lexis King

- Ridge Holland

- Wes Lee

- Tyriek Igwe

- Tyson Dupont

- Ethan Page

- Je'Von Evans

- Trick Williams

- Brad Baylor

- Ricky Smokes

- Timothy Thatcher

- Chris Island

- Shiloh Hill

- Sean Legacy

Jordynne Grace, Giulia, Je'Von Evans, No Quarter Catch Crew, The Culling, Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe arriving at NXT.

Match 1: Hank & Tank and Joe Hendry -vs- DarkState (Dion Lennox, Cutler James & Osiris Griffin) w/Saquon Shugars

All hell breaks loose as DarkState arrives and the men all battle. Lennox and Tank go at it in the ring. Lennox covers Tank for a two count and tags in James. Hank is tagged in as well and James is double teamed and covered for a two count. Hendry is tagged in and he hits a vertical stalled suplex on James. Hendry covers for a two count and tags in Hank. James is double teamed but is able to kick Hank. Hank is knocked down and choked out against the ropes. Lennox is tagged in and he takes down Hank with a back elbow. Lennox takes down Hank and covers for a near fall. Tank is tagged in and Lennox is steam rolled in the corner and then is squished in the middle of the ring. Hendry hits a fallaway slam on Lennox and then does the same to James and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Hank and James punch each other out in the ring. Hank takes down James with shoulder checks and then slams him into the turnbuckles before slamming him down. Hank gets on the top rope, and Shugars knocks him off the turnbuckles. Lennox is tagged in and then stomps on Hank and stretches him out. Griffin is tagged in and he hits a back breaker on Hank and chokes him on the bottom rope. Lennox is tagged and then James and they triple team Hank. James hits a backslam and covers Hank for two. Hank is driven into the corner by James and then clotheslined down. Hank and James trade punches in the middle of the ring and James is able to get Hank to his corner and tags in Griffin. Griffin powerslams Hank and covers him for two. Hank is tossed in the corner and Hank is able to get everyone out of the ring except Lennox. Tank is tagged in and he beats on Lennox sending him outside the ring. Tank hits a cannonball on DarkState and hits a Bubba Bomb on Lennox in the ring. All six men are now fighting in the ring. Hendry hits a fallaway slam on James and Trick Williams comes out of nowhere and pulls Hendry out of the ring and they battle the back. In the ring, Lennox trips up Tank and tags in James. Hank is triple teamed and covered for the win.

Winners: DarkState

Karmen Petrovic and Thea Hail talk backstage and talk about being strong. Jaida Parker in and tells Hail she's like a Chihuahua and she's not strong. Parker tells Petrovic that she's weak. Parker challenges Petrovic to a match tonight.

Backstage we see members of WWE Evolve and LFG stretching backstage for the Battle Royal.

No Quarter Catch Crew is warming backstage. Dempsey says they're three individuals with one goal in mind and one of them needs to take Oba Femi's title.

Match 2: Zaria w/Sol Ruca -vs- Kelani Jordan

Jordan drop kicks Zaria right off the bell. Zaria punches Jordan to the mat and Jordan replies with some punches of her own. Jordan is tossed over the ropes onto the apron. She kicks Zaria and then climbs to the top rope and tries for a head scissors but Zaria catches her and slams her down. Jordan tries to roll up Zaria and fails and Zaria begins to beats on Jordan in the corner. Zaria chops Jordan's back and Jordan then slaps Zaria's back. Jordan slams her shoulder into Zaria in the corner. Zaria hits a spinning backbreaker on Jordan and gets Jordan on her feet. Jordan slaps Zaria and kicks Zaria off the apron. Jordan hits a twisting springboard leg drop and Zaria rolls out of the ring. Outside the ring, Jordan and Zaria battle - Jordan connects with a headscissor off the steel steps and we cut to commercial.

Back to NXT, Jordan gives Zaria some gut punches Zaria punches Jordan back and then kicks Jordan in the corner. Zaria lifts Jordan up in a submission hold and Jordan breaks out and slams down Zaria. Jordan takes down with some elbows and then DDT's Zaria and covers for a near fall. Jordan climbs the ropes and tries for a 450 splash but Zaria moves out of the way and then spears Jordan and almost gets the win. Kelani takes down Zaria and covers for two. Jordan kicks Zaria for a bit and Zaria stops Jordan and tries for a chokeslams but Jordan counters and rolls up Zaria for a two count. Zaria is sent over the ropes and Jordan hits a springboard moonsault on Zaria. Jordan bumps into Ruca allowing Zaria to spear Jordan through the barricades. Zaria hits her finisher and covers Jordan for the win.

Winner: Zaria

Tony D'Angelo is backstage on the phone. Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe come in and ask him how the family is. D'Angelo says Lee knows what it's like to stab a brother in the back. Lee says D'Angelo has lost confidence and that's why he's not in the battle royal. D'Angelo tells him to take his shot and Lee says he has more important things to do.

Backstage, Lola Vice tells Stephanie Vaquer that she thinks she'll walk out Battleground as champion. Vice tells her that after Battleground she wants a title shot. Giulia pops by and says she'll see Vaquer at Battleground.

Match 3 - NXT Championship 25 Man No 1 Contender's Battle Royal: Shawn Spears -vs- Niko Vance -vs- Brooks Jensen -vs- Yoshiki Inamura -vs- Josh Briggs -vs- Charlie Dempsey -vs- Tavion Heights -vs- Myles Borne -vs- Lexis King -vs- Ridge Holland -vs- Wes Lee -vs- Tyriek Igwe -vs- Tyson Dupont -vs- Ethan Page -vs- Je'Von Evans -vs- Trick Williams -vs- Brad Baylor -vs- Ricky Smokes -vs- Timothy Thatcher -vs- Chris Island -vs- Shiloh Hill -vs- Sean Legacy -vs- Elijah -vs- Ashante "Thee" Adonis -vs- Zachary Wentz

The bell rings, Chris Island and Lexis King are eliminated off the bat. Charlie Dempsey is eliminated. Brad Baylor is eliminated, Adonis is eliminated and we cut to commercial.

The ring is still packed when we get back from commercial break. Tyson Dupont is eliminated. Timothy Thatcher is eliminated. Niko Vance saves Shawn Spears and gets eliminated. Shiloh Hill is eliminated by Trick Williams. Jensen and Igwe are eliminated. Tavion Heights is eliminated. Briggs is accidentally eliminated by Inamura. Wentz is eliminated and we get another commercial break.

We are back and the ring has cleared out quite a bit. We have nine guys remaining. Inamura and Holland are eliminated by Trick Williams. Joe Hendry's music hits and he makes his way out and Williams is distracted and is eliminated by Elijah. Spears eliminates Elijah. Legacy is eliminated and we are down to Myles Borne, Ethan Page, Shawn Spears and Je'Von Evans. Lots of almost eliminations. Evans is eliminated by Page and Spears. Spears and Page are eliminated. Myles Borne has won the Battle Royal.

Winner and No. 1 Contender: Myles Borne

After the match, Wren Sinclair and Tavion Heights run in and celebrate with Borne. Dempsey claps from outside the ring.

Sarah Schreiber talks to Jordynne Grace about her match tonight with Giulia. Grace talks about her strength. Izzi Dame pops up and says that Grace may be the toughest but she isn't the biggest. Lash Legend says if we are talking about the biggest she shouldn't be left out. Grace tells the women that after she wins she will see both of them.

Match 4: Jaida Parker -vs- Karmen Petrovic

The bell rings, Parker and Petrovic lock up and Parker gets Petrovic in the corner and the hold is broken. The women lock up again and Petrovic is slammed down to the mat. Petrovic trips Parker and slams her down and covers for two. Petrovic kicks down Parker and Parker rolls out of the ring. Petrovic baseball slides out to Parker and collides with her. Back in the ring, Petrovic is taken down with a huge elbow and is slammed down and covered for a two count. Parker slams into Petrovic in the corner and then lays her between the ropes and then sits on her stomach. Parker slams down Petrovic and covers her again. Parker places Petrovic in a stretch submission hold and sits on Petrovic's back. Parker gets Petrovic on her shoulders and Petrovic elbows out of the hold and hits a few flying forearms. Petrovic slams into Parker in the corner and kicks Parker. Petrovic gets on the top rope and hits a sling blade and covers Parker for a near fall. Petrovic misses a spinning kick and Parker hits Hipnotic for the win.

Winner: Jaida Parker

After the match, Parker beats up Petrovic. Thea Hail runs down to make the save and gets clocked by Parker.

Backstage, Ava talks to Joe Hendry. She tells Hendry that they can't be doing things like they have been by attacking each other. She tells Hendry she's talked to Santino and they've made a TNA Title match at Battleground pitting him against Trick Williams. Ava also says the contract signing will be next week.

A video package for OTM plays where they put everyone on notice.

Wes Lee is on the backstage with Tyson and Tyriek and Lee tells them everyone has a price. We see Inamura and Briggs talking. Inamura says Briggs is disappointed in him and he never wins. He says he is going back to Japan and he wishes he was a better partner to Briggs and says goodbye. Brooks Jensen, Izzi Dame and Niko Vance come up to Briggs and Jensen says this looks familiar and maybe Briggs is the problem.

No Quarter Catch Crew is backstage and Dempsey tells them they need to help him prepare for his match against Oba Femi. Borne tells Dempsey that he won the Battle Royal. Oba Femi walks by and congratulates Dempsey. Dempsey tells Femi he will be Femi's opponent. Borne chimes in and says he's going to fight Femi at Battleground but Dempsey can fight Femi next week.

A video package for Chase U plays with Andre Chase, Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors. Dixon and Connors have Chase try on different Chase U outfits.

Match 5 - NXT Women's Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Giulia -vs- Jordynne Grace

Grace and Giulia charge at each other at the bell and trade punches. Giulia slaps Grace and punches her in the corner. Giulia connects with a right hand in the corner and Grace gets pissed and spins it around and chops and punches Giulia. Grace flips Giulia and Giulia lands on her head. Grace hits a gutbuster/rib breaker from a vertical suplex and covers Giulia for two. Stephanie Vaquer watches the match backstage. The ref keeps checking on Giulia and Grace hammers away at Giulia in the corner. Giulia and Grace hit each other in the middle of the ring. Giulia hits and STO and covers Grace for a near fall. Giulia elbows Grace and Grace tries to roll up Giulia, Giulia counters and drop kicks Grace. Giulia is sent to the apron and is tripped on the apron. Grace tries to stomp on Giulia but Giulia counters and sends her face first into the apron. Giulia slams down Grace using the ropes and hits a neckbreaker off the apron to the mats outside the ring on Grace and we cut to commercial break.

Back to our main event, Giulia has Grace in a headlock and kicks Grace several times. Grace spinebusters Giulia and covers for two. Giulia quickly puts Grace in a guillotine chokehold. Grace powers out and slams down Giulia. Slaps, elbows and punches are sent back and forth between the two. Giulia punches Grace and Grace returns a right hand to Giulia. Grace slams Giulia two times and then hits a Michinoku Driver and covers Giulia for two. Giulia clocks Grace and climbs the ropes. Grace meets Giulia on the top and hits a stalled vertical suplex from the top rope and floats over and hits Giulia with a JackHammer and covers for a two count. Giulia comes back with a spike DDT. Giulia connects with a driver and covers Grace for a two count. Giulia puts Grace in an Octopus Stretch submission and then Grace battles out of it and tosses Giulia across the ring. Grace hits The Grace Driver and covers Giulia for the win.

Winner and No 1 Contender: Jordynne Grace

Grace celebrates in the ring, and Stephanie Vaquer comes out and gets in the ring and holds up her belt while staring down Grace as we get the end credits.