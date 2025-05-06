×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Shelton Benjamin Blasts Hulk Hogan Over Name Botch and Past Controversy

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2025
Shelton Benjamin Blasts Hulk Hogan Over Name Botch and Past Controversy

In a newly surfaced video published by TMZ, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan referred to AEW star Shelton Benjamin as “Benjamin Shelton,” a misstatement that did not go unnoticed. The mistake was not a one-off, as Hogan repeated the same error during his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, suggesting it was more than just a slip of the tongue.

Shelton Benjamin responded publicly to the blunder in a strongly worded post on Twitter/X. Rather than focus solely on the name mix-up, Benjamin brought up Hogan’s controversial past, referencing the former WWE Champion’s much-criticized apology for making racist comments in a leaked sex tape. Benjamin did not hold back in addressing Hogan’s history and disinterest in any sort of forced connection between them.

“You lost me forever with your ‘don’t get caught’ …or as you would call it ‘apology’ speech. So rather than screw up my name and pretend we ever had any sort of camaraderie which we never had. Please do me a favor & [‘keep my name out of your f*cking mouth’ GIF],” Benjamin stated.

The backlash did not end there. MVP, another former WWE star and colleague of Benjamin, took to social media to offer his own scathing opinion of Hogan, labeling him a “pathological lying piece of human excrement.” The strong language used by both men highlighted the lingering animosity some wrestlers still feel toward Hogan, particularly in light of his past controversies and perceived lack of genuine remorse.

This latest incident has reignited discussions about Hogan’s place in the wrestling community, with many questioning whether the Hall of Famer has done enough to repair his damaged legacy.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 6th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan, USA

May. 7th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan, USA

May. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Dayton, Ohio, USA

May. 9th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Backlash 2025

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

May. 10th 2025

#backlash

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 13th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy