Shelton Benjamin Blasts Hulk Hogan Over Name Botch and Past Controversy

In a newly surfaced video published by TMZ, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan referred to AEW star Shelton Benjamin as “Benjamin Shelton,” a misstatement that did not go unnoticed. The mistake was not a one-off, as Hogan repeated the same error during his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, suggesting it was more than just a slip of the tongue.

Shelton Benjamin responded publicly to the blunder in a strongly worded post on Twitter/X. Rather than focus solely on the name mix-up, Benjamin brought up Hogan’s controversial past, referencing the former WWE Champion’s much-criticized apology for making racist comments in a leaked sex tape. Benjamin did not hold back in addressing Hogan’s history and disinterest in any sort of forced connection between them.

“You lost me forever with your ‘don’t get caught’ …or as you would call it ‘apology’ speech. So rather than screw up my name and pretend we ever had any sort of camaraderie which we never had. Please do me a favor & [‘keep my name out of your f*cking mouth’ GIF],” Benjamin stated.

The backlash did not end there. MVP, another former WWE star and colleague of Benjamin, took to social media to offer his own scathing opinion of Hogan, labeling him a “pathological lying piece of human excrement.” The strong language used by both men highlighted the lingering animosity some wrestlers still feel toward Hogan, particularly in light of his past controversies and perceived lack of genuine remorse.

This latest incident has reignited discussions about Hogan’s place in the wrestling community, with many questioning whether the Hall of Famer has done enough to repair his damaged legacy.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.