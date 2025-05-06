Damian Priest Reflects on WrestleMania Pain Ahead of U.S. Title Clash

Jacob Fatu is set to put his United States Championship on the line in a high-stakes Fatal Four-Way match at WWE Backlash 2025, where he will face off against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight. The upcoming Premium Live Event promises to deliver a physically intense encounter, especially considering the powerhouse athletes involved.

Speaking during an appearance on MLB Network, Damian Priest opened up about how the effects of his brutal showdown with McIntyre at WrestleMania 41 are still lingering. The two squared off in a punishing “Sin City Street Fight” that took a clear toll on both men.

“I still haven’t recovered from Mania physically,” Priest admitted. “So I’m looking at this match and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Okay, so I’m definitely gonna feel pain for a while.’ It is what it is. These are some of the heaviest hitters in the company, big guys that are mega stars right now. I’m looking forward to it because I love that physicality anyway.”

Despite the wear and tear, Priest remains focused and eager to step back into the ring with three of WWE’s top stars. With the United States Championship up for grabs, each competitor is expected to bring their best, making this one of the most anticipated matches on the Backlash card.