CM Punk Wants to Teach Rey Mysterio a Lesson Over "Brat Kid" Dominik

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2025
CM Punk has set his sights on a familiar face from his past as he continues his current run in WWE. Since making his long-awaited return in November, Punk has been navigating a locker room filled with both fresh talent and former rivals. Among those old foes is Rey Mysterio, a man Punk previously clashed with during a heated rivalry back in 2010. Now, over a decade later, Punk is hoping to rekindle that rivalry — not out of bitterness, but with a very specific motivation in mind.

Speaking to Netflix, Punk praised several WWE stars currently making waves, while also revealing who he hopes to face in the ring.

“The women are carrying the show a lot of times,” Punk said. “I think Rhea Ripley is a Superstar. Liv Morgan had an MVP year [in 2024]. I like watching Gunther compete. I hate Dominik Mysterio, that’s neither here nor there. Guys I want to work with — Jacob Fatu. Got a little taste at WarGames, but one-on-one stuff is my bread and butter, [there’s] more pressure that way … Finn Balor is fantastic. I selfishly want to lock back up with Rey Mysterio, teach him a lesson for having such a brat kid.”

The "brat kid" Punk refers to is Dominik Mysterio, Rey's son, who has carved out a divisive presence in WWE since turning heel in September 2022. Dominik’s antics have included a brief time behind bars, a controversial affair with Liv Morgan, and two WrestleMania clashes with his father. Adding to the tension, Dominik previously lashed out at Punk by calling him a “washed old f***” after Punk labelled him a “Lil B*tch.”

Since his return, Punk has faced Dominik twice in singles action at live events. He and Rey have also briefly joined forces on two occasions in untelevised matches, but the one-on-one confrontation Punk now craves has yet to happen. If Punk has his way, the next chapter in his storied career may see him once again standing across the ring from Rey Mysterio — not for redemption, but perhaps for retribution.

