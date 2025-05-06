“I Am Absolutely Fine”: Ric Flair Denies Ongoing Cancer Speculation

Speculation suggested that Ric Flair might currently be battling some form of cancer. However, Conrad Thompson—wrestling promoter and Flair’s son-in-law—clarified that while “The Nature Boy” did have a skin cancer removed in the past, the issue is not ongoing. Flair himself addressed the rumors directly on social media, assuring everyone that his health is not in jeopardy.

“I am sorry people have been misled by social media, but I do not have cancer of any kind,” Flair stated on X. “Thank you for your concerns and for everyone reaching out. I am absolutely fine, and unfortunately, you will have to live and put up with me for another 25 years!”

Now 76 years old, Flair remains under contract with All Elite Wrestling. However, his absence from AEW programming over the past year has not gone unnoticed. The Hall of Famer has reportedly been off television due to being on blood thinners, a result of a previous serious blood clot in his leg. Despite that, Flair’s latest remarks indicate he is doing well and in stable health.

