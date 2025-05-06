RVD Chose To Pay Fines Rather Than Quit Smoking During WWE Run

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has opened up about his experiences with WWE's marijuana testing policy during his return runs with the company in 2013 and 2014. Speaking on his "1 Of A Kind With RVD" podcast, the former WWE Champion candidly recalled the contrasting approaches he took regarding WWE's $1,000 fine for marijuana use.

Van Dam explained that when he signed a three-month deal in 2013, which included 66 matches over a 90-day stretch, he made a personal decision to stop smoking cannabis in advance of his return.

“When I went to WWE for my return in 2013, it was a $1,000 fine at that time if you got busted for smoking marijuana,” RVD said. “I signed a three month contract, 66 matches in a course of 90 days. I decided on my own I would take a break from smoking because I hadn’t taken a break in a long time. It seemed like a good idea, so I stopped a month before starting with WWE.”

Despite abstaining for a month, RVD revealed that his first drug test still came back positive.

“When I gave my first piss test, I did fail it, still, a month later because that’s how dirty my system was. Then I did the 90 days without smoking,” he added.

When he returned in 2014 for a longer stint, Van Dam opted to handle things differently. This time, he chose not to quit and simply accepted the consequences.

“I left and came back the next year. I did a 5 month deal, 88 matches in 5 months. This time I was like, I could quit again, and I was just like, no. I’ll just smoke my way through it and pay the fines, and so I chose to do that. I got fined two or three times.”

He also recalled a specific exchange with then-WWE talent relations executive Mark Carrano that highlighted his stance on the matter.

“In 2013, Mark Carrano said, ‘Dude, you failed the piss test. You were supposed to come in clean.’ I said, ‘That’s because I smoked a month before and it takes 35 days to get out of your system. I haven’t been smoking since I’ve been here.’ It takes 35 days to get out of your system if you’re a heavy smoker. If you just smoke a little bit here and there, you’re not looking at that many days at all, if it even shows up in your system. It all depends on how saturated you are.”