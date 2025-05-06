×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Why the Charges Against Alberto Del Rio Were Dropped in 2021

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2025
Why the Charges Against Alberto Del Rio Were Dropped in 2021

In light of WWE's recent acquisition of AAA and the subsequent announcement of Alberto Del Rio’s return to the company, there has been renewed attention and confusion online surrounding a legal case from 2021 involving the former WWE Champion.

Some of the circulating information has misrepresented the facts related to the case, which stemmed from serious allegations that were ultimately dismissed before reaching trial.

José Alberto Rodríguez Chucuan, known in the wrestling world as Alberto Del Rio, was arrested in May 2020 in San Antonio, Bexar County. At the time, his ex-girlfriend accused him of a sustained and violent assault after he allegedly confronted her over suspicions of infidelity. According to police affidavits and contemporary reports, she claimed that he slapped her repeatedly across the head. The allegations also included that he forced her to wear a dress and dance for him under threat that he would abandon her son “in the middle of the road somewhere” if she cried.

Further details in the police affidavit alleged that Rodríguez Chucuan bound the woman’s hands with boxing straps, gagged her with a sock, and subjected her to hours of sexual assault, reportedly involving the use of various objects. He was also alleged to have punched her in the back. Officers noted that the woman displayed visible injuries, including bruises on her face, arms, legs, and neck, all of which were documented in photographs. Additionally, the accuser claimed Rodríguez Chucuan destroyed her phone and laptop and attempted to set her passport on fire.

Following an investigation, a grand jury indicted Rodríguez Chucuan in October 2020 on one count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault.

The trial was postponed several times but was ultimately scheduled for December 2021. However, on December 10, 2021, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that all charges had been formally dropped due to the failure of a key prosecution witness—the accuser—to appear for trial. As a result, the case could not proceed.

With the charges dismissed, Rodríguez Chucuan was legally cleared in connection with the case. Throughout the legal proceedings, he consistently maintained his innocence.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 6th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan, USA

May. 7th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan, USA

May. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Dayton, Ohio, USA

May. 9th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Backlash 2025

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

May. 10th 2025

#backlash

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 13th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy