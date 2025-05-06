WWE SmackDown Reports Lowest 18-49 Rating of 2025

This week’s WWE SmackDown episode brought in 1.406 million viewers on USA Network, marking a 12.1% decline from the previous week. This is the show's lowest viewership since April 4 and the third-lowest of the year.

In the 18-49 demographic, SmackDown earned a 0.37 rating, a 27.5% drop from last week and the lowest rating for 2025, equaling the lowest from November 15, 2022. Competing against an NBA playoff game on ESPN, which scored a 1.40 rating and over 4.6 million viewers, and an NHL playoff game on TNT with a 0.20 rating and 644,000 viewers, contributed to SmackDown's decline.

Compared to the same week in 2024, when it aired on Fox, overall viewership decreased by 34.5%, and the 18-49 rating fell by 38.3%. This week's show also saw a reduction of 12.4% in viewers and 22.9% in the 18-49 demo compared to recent averages.