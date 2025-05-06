WWE SmackDown Reports Lowest 18-49 Rating of 2025

This week’s WWE SmackDown episode brought in 1.406 million viewers on USA Network, marking a 12.1% decline from the previous week. This is the show's lowest viewership since April 4 and the third-lowest of the year.
In the 18-49 demographic, SmackDown earned a 0.37 rating, a 27.5% drop from last week and the lowest rating for 2025, equaling the lowest from November 15, 2022. Competing against an NBA playoff game on ESPN, which scored a 1.40 rating and over 4.6 million viewers, and an NHL playoff game on TNT with a 0.20 rating and 644,000 viewers, contributed to SmackDown's decline.
Compared to the same week in 2024, when it aired on Fox, overall viewership decreased by 34.5%, and the 18-49 rating fell by 38.3%. This week's show also saw a reduction of 12.4% in viewers and 22.9% in the 18-49 demo compared to recent averages.
Orlando, Florida, USA
May. 6th 2025
Detroit, Michigan, USA
May. 7th 2025
Detroit, Michigan, USA
May. 8th 2025
Dayton, Ohio, USA
May. 9th 2025
St. Louis, Missouri, USA
May. 10th 2025
Orlando, Florida, USA
May. 13th 2025
