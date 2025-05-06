Becky Lynch Responds to Hulk Hogan Comparisons: 'Scummiest Person on Earth'

Becky Lynch is frustrated with fans comparing her to Hulk Hogan after her return to WWE at WrestleMania 41 to fill in for an injured Bayley. Online, some fans have started calling her 'Becky Hogan'. During WWE’s Raw Recap show, Lynch expressed her displeasure, stating, “I wear the scars of what I’ve done on my body. I wear them with pride because of all I’ve given back. And these people go around, they compare me to the scummiest person on Earth after everything I’ve done, after everything that I’ve done for them? I’m supposed to sit here and take it.”

Lynch also addressed fans urging her to step aside for younger talent, arguing that a double standard exists in the wrestling industry. “Look at the men’s division. Who you got that’s hot and young over there? No, you’ve got a bunch of old lads. And nobody’s saying nothing. Nobody’s saying, ‘Move over CM Punk, move over Seth Rollins.’ Nobody’s saying that but they’ll say it to me. So, who’s the bad guy? Why am I supposed to move over?”

Lynch's full appearance on the show is available below:

She is set to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship this Saturday at WWE Backlash in St. Louis, marking their second singles match after Valkyria's earlier victory over Lynch in the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc 2023.