WWE Superstar Logan Paul made a dramatic return on WWE Raw, where he attacked World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Following the incident, Paul posted his perspective of the attack on social media. In his caption, he said, β€œHead on a swivel, Uce.” Check out the footage below:

Head on a swivel, Uce pic.twitter.com/4fJDYQ3YfJ β€” Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 6, 2025