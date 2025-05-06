Jey Uso Attack Angle Explained After WWE Raw

The real reason for Jey Uso's attack angle following WWE Monday Night Raw has come to light. The May 5 episode featured a World Heavyweight Championship match, where Seth Rollins won via disqualification due to interference from Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and CM Punk.

Although the show ended with Jey Uso as champion, he was attacked by Logan Paul after the Netflix stream concluded. This incident prompted speculation about why it occurred post-show instead of live.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio clarified that the decision to have the angle after the live event was intentional. WWE aimed to create a surprise and generate buzz on social media. Jey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship from GUNTHER at WrestleMania 41, ending GUNTHER’s impressive 258-day reign.