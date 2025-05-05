WWE Monday Night Raw Results - May 5, 2025

Adam Pearce is back on RAW as our GM and on tonight's card we will hear from Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman, Rusev takes on Otis, Penta looks for vengeance against JD McDonagh, Iyo Sky battles Roxanne Perez, Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria's rivalry heats up and more!



Check back for live results when RAW airs on Netflix at 8/7 C.

RAW starts with a recap of the ongoings between Sami Zayn/Seth Rollins from last week. Clips of Bron Breakker decimating Sami Zayn via orders from Rollins are played.

Iyo Sky, Roxanne Perez, The Alpha Academy (Otis, Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri), Rusev, and Gunther are all shown arriving to the arena. We cut to the crowd and see Jey Uso surrounded by fans and we slide into our first segment on RAW.

Jey Uso makes his entrance YEETing with Omaha as he makes his way to the ring through the crowd. Uso's entrance is surprisingly shorter than normal and he stands in the ring. I spoke too soon, as round 2 of the YEETing begins. Uso now gets on the mic again and makes sure we notice he's in Omaha. Uso says he's here and he knows Logan Paul is here so let's get this started and he calls out Logan Paul. Paul Heyman comes out instead and says he's here tonight and means no disrespect to Uso because he has a message for Uso. Uso tells Heyman that he's got a lot of balls after what he's done to Uso's family. Heyman points out that Uso is a hypocrite because Uso turned his back on his Tribal Chief. Uso says he's warned everyone about Heyman and Heyman asks Uso why Uso didn't warn him about Punk. Heyman says Punk put Heyman in a position where it would sabotage his relationship with Roman Reigns. Heyman then talks about Reigns. He says Reigns doubted him and he has no idea why Reigns thought Heyman would reveal all of Reigns' secrets to Punk if he was in Punk's corner. Heyman says he made Reigns relevant and talks about spending five years of his life building Reigns and Reigns screws it up by losing to Cody Rhodes and then disappeared. He talks about The New Bloodline beat up Heyman and Reigns only returned to get back his Ula Fala and not to avenge his Wiseman. He says all he wanted was to help his best friend live out his dreams and Reigns wouldn't let him. Uso asks Heyman if he's ok and if he's done. Uso asks what all of this has to do with him. Heyman says this has nothing to do with him, and he apologizes. He says he didn't come out here to talk about Punk and Reigns and starts addressing the real reason he's out here. Heyman says Uso' title is about power and control and Uso doesn't have that leverage or know how to yield that power and control. Heyman says while Uso wants to be champion, Seth Rollins has to be a champion. He says Bron Breakker was stage one of their mission, and stage two is that title around Uso's waist. Heyman tells Uso that Seth Rollins is challenging him for his title and Uso can pick the time and place. As Heyman is leaving, Uso tells him to hold up and asks if Heyman just said "Any time, any place?" because it's on tonight.

Backstage, Paul Heyman tells Seth Rollins that Jey Uso fell for it and that Rollins was right. Rollins says he likes it when he gets to say, "I told you so". Rollins leaves and Heyman asks Bron Breakker if he knows what's happening tonight. Heyman says Uso isn't prepared today, and is distracted by Logan Paul. He tells Breakker that Rollins is a sniper and Uso is the target and tonight they'll get the keys to the kingdom.

Match 1: Penta -vs- JD McDonagh w/Finn Balor & Carlito

McDonagh kicks and slams down Penta. McDonagh trips Penta and rolls him up for a two count. McDonagh hits a standing moonsault and covers again for a two count. Penta is slammed into the turnbuckles and Penta fires backs with chops to McDonagh. Penta chops and kicks McDonagh some more and then knocks down McDonagh and covers for a near fall. McDonagh takes down Penta with an elbow and Penta drives McDonagh into the corner and kicks him. Penta places McDonagh on the top rope and chops him some more. The men fight on the apron and Penta kicks McDonagh on the side of the head. Balor distracts Penta allowing McDonagh to hit an Attitude Adjustment on Penta and we cut to commercial.

Back on RAW, McDonagh pounds on Penta in the corner and hangs him upside down and tries for a baseball slide and misses. Penta hits his hand standing double kick and covers McDonagh for a near fall. Penta and McDonagh chop each other in the ring and Penta connects with a punt on McDonagh and then hits a sling blade and tries to pin McDonagh. McDonagh kicks out and Penta now chops McDonagh and connects with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and covers McDonagh for two. Balor distracts the ref allowing Carlito to attack Penta. Penta knocks Carlito off the apron and then sends McDonagh outside the ring and hits a cross body to the outside onto Carlito and McDonagh. Penta throws McDonagh back in the ring and as he's getting in, Balor trips up Penta and sends him back in the ring. The ref ejects Balor and Carlito and back in the ring, Penta climbs the ropes and Chad Gable runs out and distracts Penta. Penta splashes out to Gable and in the ring, McDonagh hits a whiplash on Penta and goes for a moonsault and misses. Penta hits The Mexican Destroyer and gets the win.

Winner: Penta

Grayson Waller talks to Adam Pearce and is complaining about his opponent. Austin Theory comes by and asks Waller where he's been. Waller tells Theory he's been a bad mate and that Theory should compete tonight and Theory agrees to take the match tonight. Theory asks who he's facing and Waller says it'll be a surprise.

Match 2: Austin Theory w/Grayson Waller -vs- Sheamus

The men lock up at the bell, and Sheamus throws Theory across the ring. Theory kicks and punches Sheamus and Sheamus fires back with forearms and punches to Theory. Theory connects with a drop kick and then is taken down by Sheamus with a clotheslines. Sheamus hits an Irish curse backbreaker and then hits Theory with another back breaker. Sheamus stomps on Theory and slaps Theory into a cloverleaf submission. Theory breaks the hold by getting to the ropes and then Theory rolls out of the ring. Sheamus jumps off the top rope to the outside and hits Theory with a forearm and we cut to commercial.

We are back from commercial break and Theory has Sheamus on his shoulders and airplane spins Sheamus and covers him for a near fall. Sheamus gets punched in the middle of the ring and then starts yelling at Theory. Theory kicks Sheamus and Sheamus asks for more. Theory runs to Sheamus and Sheamus powerslams Theory. Theory guillotine's Sheamus on the ropes and Sheamus then kicks Theory and covers Theory for a two count. Sheamus climbs the ropes and Theory dodges another forearm and then drops Sheamus with a kick and hits a roll through block buster and covers for a two count. Theory climbs the ropes and Sheamus climbs up with him and they trade punches until Sheamus hits White Noise from the top rope on Theory. Sheamus gives Theory 10 beats and then connects with a Brogue kick and gets the win.

Winner: Sheamus

The Judgement Day is backstage, JD McDonagh is complaining about losing. AJ Styles comes up to them and tells Dominik Mysterio he's coming after his IC Title. Mysterio asks Balor to take care of Styles for him since they have history.

Chad Gable is backstage with The New Day. Kofi Kingston tells Gable it's time he gets respect. Xavier Woods says they want to give American Made a title shot. Becky Lynch walks by and heads to ringside.

Back from commercial break, Becky Lynch is in the ring. The crowd tells Lynch she sucks and Lynch says she's confused because she's the victim. She says she took out Bayley and that she took out the garbage. She also took out Lyra Valkyria and that was her taking out the recycling. Valkyria comes out and tells Lynch that Lynch recycles everything and doesn't like that Lynch is taking credit for Valkyria's success. Valkyria says after Lynch left the roster got better and her career got better. Valkyria says Lynch shattered glass ceilings but Lynch left all the pieces on the ground for the rest of the women's roster to pick up the pieces. Lynch says everyone had their best year when she was gone because she wasn't there for them to compare themselves to. Lynch says her job is to beat up everyone not help everyone. Lynch says Sports Illustrated even said she's the best at what she does. Valkyria mocks Lynch and rattles off her accolades and then stops and says she is the first women's IC champ. Valkyria tells Lynch that as long as she's here, Lynch will always be second place. Lynch goes to cheap shot Valkyria but Valkyria is ready and both women start brawling. Officials come out to break up the women. Lynch gets back in the ring and talks about disrespect. Valkyria breaks free and runs back in the ring and attacks Lynch and hits her with NightWing.

Match 3: Roxanne Perez -vs- Iyo Sky

The women lock up at the bell. Sky gets Perez in a headlock and then takes her down with a shoulder check. Perez slaps Sky and then runs out of the ring. Sky chases her around the ring and Perez catches her with a headscissor spin but Sky lands on her feet. Sky dropkicks Perez out of the ring and Perez runs into the ring and trips Sky. Perez goes after Sky's legs and gets Sky's leg caught on the ropes sending Sky out of the ring. Perez suicide dives onto Sky and then throws Sky back in the ring and taunts the crowd allowing Sky to fly out and splash Perez outside the ring. Back in the ring, Perez singles out Sky's leg on the ringpost and we get a commercial.

Back to RAW, and Perez is brutalizing Sky's leg and then climbs the ropes. Sky catches her up top and armdrags her off the top rope to the mat. Sky and Perez trade punches and Sky connects with an uppercut and then flapjacks Perez. Sky covers Perez for a near fall. Sky climbs the ropes and hits a missile dropkick on Perez and then flips around the ring. Sky tries to run to Perez but her leg gives way. Perez tries to roll up Sky but Sky rolls through and covers Perez for two. Sky hits a rolling suplex and Perez comes back with an Angle Slam. Sky rolls through a hold and slams down Perez and goes for her Moonsault but Perez moves out of the way and Sky lands on her leg and buckles. Perez takes down Sky and clubs her on the back of her head and covers Sky for a near fall. Sky tries for PopRox but Sky counters, and Perez hits Sky with a Dragon Screw. The women trade pinning attempts - like this happens seven times until Sky comes out on top and rolls up Perez.

Winner: Iyo Sky

After the match, Perez shakes hands with Sky and starts heading backstage. Giulia runs out and attacks Sky. Perez gets back in the ring and beats on Sky with Giulia.

Match 4: Otis w/Alpha Academy (Maxxine Dupri & Akira Tozawa) -vs- Rusev

Rusev and Otis lock up and battle for power. They do this a couple times until Rusev kicks Otis and then starts punching and stomping Otis in the corner. Rusev tries to clothesline Otis but Otis doesn't move. Otis tries to clothesline Rusev and he doesn't move. Otis tries a couple more times and comes off the ropes and Rusev takes him down with a spinning heel kick and we cut to commercial break.

Back to the action in the ring, Otis powers out of a sleeperhold and then headbutts Rusev. Rusev hits a standing drop kick sending Otis out of the ring. Rusev meets up with Otis by the announce table and Otis tosses and slams Rusev onto the announce table. Otis slams Rusev into the steel steps and then clobbers him with punches. Otis takes down Rusev with a spinning elbow. Back in the ring, Otis splashes onto Rusev in the corner and Rusev comes running at Otis with a kick. RUSEV CRUSH. Rusev locks in the Accolade forcing Otis to tap.

Winner by submission: Rusev

After the match, Tozawa runs in the ring and tells Rusev he wants him right here, right now. Rusev walks way from Tozawa as if Tozawa is a joke. As Tozawa and Dupri check on Otis, Rusev runs back and slams Tozawa onto Otis and then throws Otis into the ring posts sending him out of the ring. Rusev throws Otis back into the ring, Rusev kicks Otis and puts him back in the Accolade again. Adam Pearce and officials come out to break the hold. Natalya runs out to comfort a crying Maxxine as her men are all laid out.

Adam Pearce is in the ring when we return from commercial break. Pearce calls Pat McAfee to the ring. Pearce then calls out The Ring General, Gunther. Pearce tells the two to say what they need to say to each other and to keep this professional. Gunther starts with telling McAfee not to worry and he won't attack McAfee. Gunther says he is professional unlike Michael Cole. McAfee tells Gunther that Cole is a GOAT and he's travelled and given up his life for this company. McAfee points out that Gunther attacked a 60 yr old man because he didn't like Cole's opinion. McAfee says it's apropos they're in Nebraska today and he will be giving Gunther his opinion of him. He says he and Gunther and he have a lot in common because they grew up with the same dreams and spent hours watching pro wrestling and realizing that's what they want to do. McAfee says Gunther has been champion for 80% of his WWE career - and him? Everytime McAfee comes to a WWE show he gets jacked up because he sees so many people who have his dreams. He calls Gunther an A-Hole and says Gunther today isn't "Walter-ing" around anymore. He says Gunther underestimates people and this version of Gunther is soft and he'll prove that this weekend. Gunther says McAfee just put him in the right mood for his match on Saturday. He says he'll be more focused and prepared than ever before. He promises McAfee his full and undivided attention on Saturday and he's going to maul and beat up McAfee. He says, tonight by his grace, McAfee is untouchable but on Saturday it will only by the grace of God will his hands leave McAfee's throat. Gunther slams down the mic and leaves.

Jey Uso heads to the ring with his WWE belt for his match.

Match 5 - WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso(c) -vs- Seth Rollins w/Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman

We get the bell, and Uso rips off his wrist straps and they lock up. Uso is taken down and rolled up and Uso kicks out at two. Rollins and Uso lock up again, Rollins takes down Uso and covers him twice and Uso kicks out. Rollins throws Uso down and then sits on the ropes and mocks Uso. Uso drives Rollins to the mat with an uppercut and both Rollins and Uso punch each other in the middle of the ring. Uso is knocked down and Rollins tries for a stomp and pedigree but Uso counters and Rollins rolls out of the ring and regroups with Breakker and Heyman. Rollins gets back in the ring and kicks Uso down and stomps on him. Rollins now stomps Uso in the corner and chokes him with his foot. Heyman sings Rollins' theme outside the ring into Uso's face. Rollins walks into an uppercut and is kicked out of the ring. Uso suicides dives onto Rollins outside the ring, sending Rollins crashing over the announce desk and we cut to commercial.

Back to the main event, Rollins guillotine's Uso on the bottom rope and then clubs him over the ring apron. Rollins kicks Uso's head that's hanging off the side of the ring and then gets back in the ring. Rollins connects with a forearm on Uso against the turnbuckle and Uso starts punching Rollins but Rollins retaliates with body shots on Uso. Rollins sits Uso on the top rope and tries for a superplex. Uso headbutts Rollins off the turnbuckle and then both men go to hit running cross body splashes on each other and collide in the center of the ring. Uso gets up first and punches Rollins several times and then takes Rollins down with a Samoan Drop. Uso hits a running hip attack on Rollins in the corner and covers for a near fall. Uso tries for another Samoan Drop but Rollins punches out of it and rolls out of the ring. Uso follows him and catches him but is kicked into the barricades. Rollins hits a suicide dive and then goes for a springboard splash but jumps into a superkick and then Uso covers Rollins for a near fall. Uso goes to spear Rollins, but Rollins counters and hits Uso with a buckle bomb. Rollins climbs the ropes and goes for a Frog Splash and misses. Uso goes for a spear and Rollins catches him and hits a pedigree and covers Uso for two. Rollins regroups in the corner and sets up Uso for a stomp but Uso moves out of the way and puts Rollins in a sleeperhold. Rollins breaks free and Uso connects with a spear and covers Rollins for a near fall. Uso climbs to the turnbuckle and Rollins climbs up with him and they both punch each other. Uso knocks Rollins down, Breakker tries to knock Uso off, allowing Rollins to run back up and hit a superplex and follows that up with a Falcon Arrow on Uso. Rollins stomps Uso and covers for a near fall. Sami Zayn's theme hits and he jumps out of the crowd and ambushes Breakker. Zayn throws Breakker into the ringpost. In the ring, Uso hits a superkick on Rollins, followed by a spear and then a Frog Splash and covers Rollins who kicks out! Breakker spears Zayn outside the ring and Uso goes out to check on him. Heyman distracts the ref and Breakker spears Uso outside the ring. Breakker sends Uso in the ring and Rollins curb stomps Rollins. CM Punk runs out and takes out Breakker with a chair and then attacks Rollins in the ring with a chair. Punk then takes out Breakker with a chair.

No Contest

Punk, Zayn and Uso stand in the ring as Rollins, Heyman and Breakker retreat to backstage and the show goes off the air.