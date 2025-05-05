×
Ric Flair Undergoes Procedure to Remove Skin Cancer From Forehead

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 05, 2025
Wrestling legend Ric Flair has faced countless challenges inside the ring, but his battles outside of it continue to show his resilience. Flair is once again confronting a health scare after undergoing a recent procedure to remove skin cancer from his forehead.

The update was confirmed by his son-in-law, Conrad Thompson, after a fan noticed what appeared to be a wound on Flair’s forehead in a recent photograph. Thompson responded by sharing that Flair had surgery to address a skin cancer issue.

This is not the first time Flair has dealt with serious health concerns. The 16-time world champion famously survived a near-fatal medical crisis in 2017 that involved multiple organ failures and left him in a medically induced coma. He was later diagnosed with alcoholic cardiomyopathy, a serious heart condition linked to long-term alcohol use.

Even after suffering a heart attack during his highly publicized 2022 retirement match, Flair has remained active, often appearing at public events and wrestling conventions. Despite the need for regular medical treatments, including blood thinners, Flair’s spirit remains unbroken. He continues to embrace life with his trademark energy and optimism.

“I am not trying to be dramatic, but I almost died five times,” Flair previously said about his health journey. “Each time, I made it back.”

WNS wishes Flair all the very best.

