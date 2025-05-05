Preview & Match Card for Tonight's WWE Raw from Omaha, Nebraska

WWE Raw will air live tonight from the Chi Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, as the red brand delivers its final episode before Backlash 2025. With championship matches looming and rivalries intensifying, tonight's Raw promises several significant developments and in-ring clashes.

What to Expect on Tonight’s Raw:

Rusev vs. Otis – Rusev Returns to Action

Making his long-awaited return to WWE, Rusev is set to compete in his first match on Raw in over four years. The Bulgarian Brute, who left the red brand in early 2020, made an impactful return following WrestleMania by dismantling The Alpha Academy. Now, he will square off against Otis in a physical encounter that is sure to showcase his renewed aggression.

JD McDonagh vs. Penta – Grudge Match

JD McDonagh recently made a dramatic return from injury, aiding Dominik Mysterio in retaining the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Penta. Tonight, McDonagh steps back into the ring in singles competition, facing Penta in what is expected to be a fast-paced and hard-hitting battle. Will Penta get retribution for last week’s interference?

Becky Lynch to Call Out Lyra Valkyria

With their Women’s Intercontinental Championship match at Backlash just days away, Becky Lynch is not waiting until the weekend to confront her opponent. Tonight, she will publicly call out Lyra Valkyria. The tension between the former allies continues to build, and fans can expect a fiery confrontation.

IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez – Champion vs. Challenger

After tangling in tag team action last week on NXT, Roxanne Perez now has the chance to go one-on-one with the Women’s World Champion IYO SKY. This high-stakes encounter provides Perez with a valuable opportunity to prove herself against one of WWE’s most dominant champions ahead of a potential title opportunity.

Live Appearances from Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, and Seth Rollins

Last week, Bron Breakker shocked the WWE Universe by brutalizing Sami Zayn, culminating in a vicious stomp with Seth Rollins standing by. Tonight, Rollins, Breakker, and Paul Heyman will address their actions live in the ring. What message will they deliver—and what consequences might await?