Adam Pearce’s WWE RAW Absence Explained Following Last Week’s Show

WWE fans have been speculating about the sudden absence of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce from last week’s episode, but a new report provides clarity on the situation.
PWInsider.com reports that Pearce's disappearance was anticipated internally and part of a planned break. The site revealed, “The word making the rounds is that Pearce had a pre-scheduled surgical procedure and missed the TV taping due to that surgery.”
Importantly, his time away from television had nothing to do with the recent wave of WWE talent and staff releases. The report made it clear that “Pearce has not been let go from the company as part of the recent releases.”
Despite his brief absence from WWE programming, Pearce has already resumed his role, at least in a digital capacity. He has been active on social media, continuing to make match announcements and carry out his General Manager responsibilities.
It is official. https://t.co/8W4jjXGUnC— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 4, 2025
Omaha, Nebraska, USA
May. 5th 2025
Orlando, Florida, USA
May. 6th 2025
Detroit, Michigan, USA
May. 7th 2025
Detroit, Michigan, USA
May. 8th 2025
Dayton, Ohio, USA
May. 9th 2025
St. Louis, Missouri, USA
May. 10th 2025
Orlando, Florida, USA
May. 13th 2025
