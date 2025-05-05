×
Adam Pearce’s WWE RAW Absence Explained Following Last Week’s Show

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 05, 2025
Adam Pearce's WWE RAW Absence Explained Following Last Week's Show

WWE fans have been speculating about the sudden absence of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce from last week’s episode, but a new report provides clarity on the situation.

PWInsider.com reports that Pearce's disappearance was anticipated internally and part of a planned break. The site revealed, “The word making the rounds is that Pearce had a pre-scheduled surgical procedure and missed the TV taping due to that surgery.”

Importantly, his time away from television had nothing to do with the recent wave of WWE talent and staff releases. The report made it clear that “Pearce has not been let go from the company as part of the recent releases.”

Despite his brief absence from WWE programming, Pearce has already resumed his role, at least in a digital capacity. He has been active on social media, continuing to make match announcements and carry out his General Manager responsibilities.

