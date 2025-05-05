Dr. Colker Sues Janel Grant’s Attorney for Defamation Amid WWE Legal Battle

Dr. Carlon Colker of Peak Wellness has initiated legal action against attorney Ann Callis, who currently represents Janel Grant in her widely publicized lawsuit involving WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis.

Filed on May 2, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, the 41-page defamation complaint, reported by PWInsider, claims that Callis and her law firm, the Holland Law Firm, made damaging and untrue public statements about Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness. The lawsuit points to remarks made in press releases and during a YouTube live-streamed press conference, in connection to Grant’s case.

Grant's original lawsuit alleges that Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness were complicit in alleged sexual abuse and trafficking by Vince McMahon. She claims this was enabled by the administration of unapproved treatments, the use of unidentified substances, and the clinic’s role in allowing McMahon to exercise coercive control. Additionally, her lawsuit asserts that Peak Wellness failed to turn over full medical records.

Dr. Colker, in response, strongly refutes all of these allegations. According to the defamation complaint, his clinic provided the complete medical file to Grant’s legal team in the summer of 2024, with email documentation offered as proof. Furthermore, the lawsuit claims that Grant never expressed any dissatisfaction or raised any concerns about the care she received, which concluded in 2022. Colker also maintains that no unidentified substances were ever administered to Grant.

As part of the suit, Dr. Colker is pursuing punitive damages, arguing that Callis and her firm knowingly released false and harmful information. At the time of publication, Ann Callis has not publicly commented on the matter.