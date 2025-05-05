×
Daughter of WWE Legend Earthquake Begins Wrestling Training

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 05, 2025
Daughter of WWE Legend Earthquake Begins Wrestling Training

Joanna Tenta Sowards, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Earthquake (John Tenta), has revealed she is currently training to become a professional wrestler.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Joanna shared how she rekindled her passion for wrestling after nearly two decades away from the sport.

“When I was younger, I used to love watching wrestling. When I was 15, I told my dad that I wanted to do what he did. I wanted to become a professional wrestler. After he died, I stopped watching wrestling for almost 17 years. I tuned back in during WrestleMania 39 and remembered why I loved wrestling so much. In June 2024, I decided that, even though I was older now, I wanted to learn and train to be a pro wrestler for the joy of it, so I’ve learned so much about how to trust in my body, to believe in myself to work hard, but most importantly and what I sought after is that is has formed a new and special connection with my dad,” she told Clarkson.

Joanna is currently training at Absolute Intense Wrestling, according to her Instagram.

Her father, John Tenta, known as Earthquake during his WWE career, was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2025 as part of the tag team Natural Disasters with Typhoon (Fred Ottman). He passed away from bladder cancer in 2006.

