Eric Bischoff Supports Bryan Danielson’s Outlook on Retirement

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 05, 2025
Eric Bischoff Supports Bryan Danielson’s Outlook on Retirement

Eric Bischoff has weighed in on Bryan Danielson’s recent comments about potentially winding down his in-ring wrestling career, and he is in full agreement with the sentiment. Danielson, a respected veteran of AEW and WWE, recently reflected on his career journey, indicating a growing awareness of the toll wrestling has taken on his body and the importance of knowing when “enough is enough.” Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff praised Danielson’s perspective and reinforced the importance of recognizing when it is time to step away.

“Yeah, I mean, look at any walk in… any profession, particularly when you reach the level that Bryan did… it’s 25 years of his life… giving up my body for the business,” Bischoff shared, pointing to the physical sacrifices many wrestlers make throughout their careers. “People say that all the time… it almost doesn’t mean as much as it should, because these guys do get busted up… injuries, they stick with you… get worse over time…”

Echoing Danielson’s focus on long-term health and personal priorities, Bischoff said, “So if you can get out of this business… when you’ve got your health, you’ve got your family, you’re financially secure… what other boxes do you have to check? So good for him or anybody that gets to that point where they go, ‘You know what? I’ve checked all the boxes…’”

With a note of finality, Bischoff wrapped up his thoughts with a powerful endorsement of Danielson’s mindset: “That’s, man. That should be everybody’s goal.”

