Darby Allin Sets Kickflip Record Midway Through Mount Everest Climb

Darby Allin is not just climbing Mount Everest—he is making history while doing it. The AEW star recently posted a video from Camp Two, where he landed a kickflip at an astonishing 20,958 feet, setting a new world record for the highest elevation the trick has ever been performed.

This Everest climb is the latest in Allin’s string of daring pursuits. Originally set for 2024, the expedition was delayed due to injury, but he has now made significant progress on the 29,000-foot mountain. While he is not wrestling during the ascent, Allin is proudly representing AEW and has pledged to plant the promotion’s flag at the summit.

The trek is perilous—more than 320 climbers have lost their lives on Everest. Allin revealed that his longtime mentor Sting urged him not to go, but he pressed on regardless.

Now past the halfway mark, Allin is aiming to join the small percentage of people who have ever stood atop the world’s highest peak—proving once again that limits mean little to him.