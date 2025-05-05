Final Card Announced For NJPW Resurgence 2025

NJPW is heading into its Resurgence event this Friday with a fully stacked card, officially confirmed by the promotion this past Sunday. The show will feature multiple title matches and high-profile encounters, promising an action-packed night for fans.

Headlining the event is an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship bout, where Hirooki Goto will challenge Zack Sabre Jr. in a highly anticipated matchup. Another major draw sees Mercedes Moné defend the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship in a triple threat match against AZM and Mina Shirakawa.

The NEVER Openweight Championship will be on the line as Konosuke Takeshita goes one-on-one with El Phantasmo, while Tomohiro Ishii looks to retain his STRONG Openweight Championship against Drilla Moloney in what is expected to be a hard-hitting affair.

Tag team action is also set as the World Class Wrecking Crew defend the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Titles against the team of Templario and TJP.

Elsewhere on the card, Bullet Club members Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gedo will square off against the Young Bucks and two yet-to-be-announced partners, adding intrigue to the faction warfare.

Additional singles bouts include Fred Rosser taking on Matt Vandagriff and Allan Breeze facing CJ Tino in a Strong Survivor Kickoff Match to get the night started.