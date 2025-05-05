×
Carmella Clears the Air on WWE Exit and "Ghosting" Comments

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 05, 2025
Carmella has opened up further about her recent comments regarding her WWE departure, hoping to clear the air after backlash stemming from a teaser clip that sparked confusion among fans. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion initially made headlines when she claimed she had been “ghosted” by WWE and felt “punished” for having a baby. Her words quickly gained traction, prompting speculation about backstage tensions and her future with the company.

However, while appearing on The Wrestling Classic podcast, Carmella offered clarification, expressing that her statements were misunderstood and taken out of context.

“A trailer for anything, whether it’s a TV show, a podcast, or a movie, is supposed to get people talking and intrigued, and that’s what the trailer did,” she explained. “When that little teaser reel dropped, people were just taking the things that were said out of context. If you actually listen to the entire podcast, you know what I was saying.”

Carmella emphasized that her intention was never to speak negatively about WWE. Instead, she aimed to express her emotions about how her time with the company had come to an end.

“I wasn’t at all saying anything bad about WWE. I’m so grateful for my time at WWE,” she said. “Eventually I’m going to leave WWE. There’s no way I can work there forever. For me personally, I was just a little upset and hurt, I guess, with how it ended, but it was going to end no matter what. I was just a little hurt with how it ended. That’s all.”

The clarification reveals that Carmella holds no resentment toward WWE but was simply sharing her personal reflections about her journey and its conclusion.

