AEW Dynamite and Collision Set for Back-to-Back Nights in Detroit

AEW fans are in for an electrifying week as All Elite Wrestling presents two consecutive nights of high-octane action from Detroit, Michigan.

AEW Dynamite will air live on Wednesday, May 7, followed by AEW Collision on Thursday, May 8. Both episodes will be broadcast at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT on TBS and stream simultaneously on Max.

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite promises a lineup packed with intense rivalries and major developments. In singles competition, AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe will go head-to-head with The Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli. This matchup comes in the wake of escalating tensions, following Claudio's recent attack on Katsuyori Shibata with a Gotch piledriver onto a steel chair, further fueling the conflict between Joe and The Death Riders.

The night will also feature a fast-paced six-man tag team clash as The Young Bucks team up with Ricochet to take on Swerve Strickland, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Mark Briscoe. Emotions are running high, particularly after The Young Bucks cost Strickland the AEW World Championship at Dynasty.

Additionally, former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will sit down for an exclusive interview with Renee Paquette. She will speak about her upcoming match against Mercedes Moné in the Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament finals, scheduled to take place at AEW Double or Nothing.