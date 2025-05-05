WWE LFG Sees Elijah Holyfield Relive Father’s Infamous Bite in Shocking Segment

Elijah Holyfield, the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, is stepping into the wrestling spotlight and already creating headlines. His journey took an unexpected and eyebrow-raising twist on the May 4 edition of WWE LFG. During a heated in-ring encounter with Shiloh Hill, the crowd watched in disbelief as Hill sank his teeth into Holyfield’s ear mid-match—a shocking moment that immediately brought back memories of one of combat sports’ most infamous incidents.
The bite was a deliberate homage to the 1997 showdown between Evander Holyfield and “Iron” Mike Tyson. In that historic boxing match, Tyson bit off a portion of Evander’s ear, leading to widespread outrage and a one-year ban from the sport, along with a $3 million fine from the Nevada Boxing Commission. That suspension opened the door for Tyson to enter the world of professional wrestling, where he aligned with the then-WWF and contributed to the promotion’s build toward WrestleMania 14, becoming a pivotal figure in launching the Attitude Era.
Fast-forward nearly 30 years later, and Elijah Holyfield now finds himself at the center of a storyline that mirrors his father’s real-life ordeal. Unlike Tyson’s spontaneous act in 1997, however, Shiloh Hill’s bite was a scripted part of WWE’s storytelling, further adding to the intrigue around Holyfield’s rising presence in the wrestling industry.
WWE LFG Match Turns Shocking After Shiloh Hill Bites Elijah Holyfield’s Ear During Elimination Match. #WWE #WWELFG pic.twitter.com/kqQKzNxuhI— Hi5 Wrestling News (@hi5_wrestling) May 5, 2025
