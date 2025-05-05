Adam Copeland Says He Does Not Watch Wrestling Despite Active AEW Role

Adam Copeland may be a full-time performer in AEW, but his engagement with the wider world of professional wrestling is surprisingly minimal these days. Despite being a part of the industry, Copeland recently admitted that he does not actively follow wrestling programming—including headline-grabbing WWE developments like John Cena’s heel turn. The WWE Hall of Famer shared his candid perspective during an appearance on First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo, where he opened up about why he chooses to keep his distance from watching the product.

“So I generally, this is gonna sound bad, but I don’t watch wrestling,” Copeland confessed. “Just because immediately burned out in terms of, like, I think it’s one of those deals. When you’re doing it, doing it and watching it, it can be all consuming.”

He reflected on his return to the ring and the changes he intentionally made to strike a better balance in his life. Now a father of two, Copeland is focused on family time and ensuring wrestling does not overwhelm him the way it did in the past.

“And I told myself, and coming back this time, I wasn’t going to let it do that to me,” he explained. “So, you know, this time, I have a family. I have two kids and and my downtimes spent with them or watching hockey, as opposed to, you know, kind of critiquing and pulling apart the wrestling shows.”

Though he does not keep up with weekly programming, Copeland stays somewhat informed through brief highlights and social media posts. “I get my clips from Instagram, basically,” he said. While he may not follow the ongoing narratives closely, he still appreciates the significance of major storyline developments. When asked about John Cena’s shocking heel turn, he noted the potential it has to energize the industry.

“It’s always a good shot in the arm for the business, for sure,” Copeland said, drawing a parallel to Hulk Hogan’s iconic NWO turn.