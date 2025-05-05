IYO SKY to Battle Roxanne Perez in Featured Match on WWE Raw

A new match and a heated confrontation have been confirmed for the upcoming episode of WWE Raw.
WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY will go one-on-one with Roxanne Perez in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. The announcement was made by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce in a video released on Sunday. This clash follows the events of last week's Raw, where SKY intervened to assist Rhea Ripley during a two-on-one assault from Perez and Giulia. Adding to the drama, SKY and Perez were on opposite sides of a recent tag match on NXT, where SKY teamed with Jordynne Grace to defeat Perez and Giulia.
Pearce also confirmed that Becky Lynch will call out Lyra Valkyria on Monday night, setting the stage for their WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match at Backlash this coming Saturday.
This week's Raw emanates from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
WWE Raw Lineup – Monday, May 5
Rusev vs. Otis
JD McDonagh vs. Penta
WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez
Appearances by Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker
Becky Lynch to call out WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria
#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP has OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS ahead of #RawOnNetflix tomorrow night live from OMAHA!— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2025
▶️ https://t.co/DxFacHtazz
🎟️ https://t.co/T2jA5AL2dH pic.twitter.com/NEnHdiyQI5
Orlando, Florida, USA
May. 4th 2025
Omaha, Nebraska, USA
May. 5th 2025
Orlando, Florida, USA
May. 6th 2025
Detroit, Michigan, USA
May. 7th 2025
Detroit, Michigan, USA
May. 8th 2025
Dayton, Ohio, USA
May. 9th 2025
St. Louis, Missouri, USA
May. 10th 2025
Orlando, Florida, USA
May. 13th 2025
