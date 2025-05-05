×
IYO SKY to Battle Roxanne Perez in Featured Match on WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 05, 2025
A new match and a heated confrontation have been confirmed for the upcoming episode of WWE Raw.

WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY will go one-on-one with Roxanne Perez in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. The announcement was made by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce in a video released on Sunday. This clash follows the events of last week's Raw, where SKY intervened to assist Rhea Ripley during a two-on-one assault from Perez and Giulia. Adding to the drama, SKY and Perez were on opposite sides of a recent tag match on NXT, where SKY teamed with Jordynne Grace to defeat Perez and Giulia.

Pearce also confirmed that Becky Lynch will call out Lyra Valkyria on Monday night, setting the stage for their WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match at Backlash this coming Saturday.

This week's Raw emanates from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

WWE Raw Lineup – Monday, May 5

  • Rusev vs. Otis

  • JD McDonagh vs. Penta

  • WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez

  • Appearances by Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker

  • Becky Lynch to call out WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria


