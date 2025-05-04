Jim Ross Reacts to Steve Austin’s WrestleMania 41 ATV Incident and Future in Wrestling

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross opened up about his longtime friend and WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. From addressing Austin’s minor ATV mishap at WrestleMania to praising his integrity and business instincts, Ross offered heartfelt insight into what continues to make Austin such an iconic figure in professional wrestling.

Discussing the viral clip of Austin’s ATV accident during WrestleMania, Ross acknowledged that the incident did not come as a shock to him, suggesting it was the kind of risk that eventually catches up with you. Still, he was thrilled Austin made an appearance.

“I saw the video. Did not surprise me. I thought maybe that stunt was past its time; it was bound to happen at some point. But Steve was a welcome addition. He added a lot to the event. And he’s still a dear friend, and I have a lot of time for Steve Austin — have had for years, since day one,” Ross explained.

Ross went on to emphasize just how much of an impact Austin continues to have whenever he’s involved, crediting him with elevating any show he appears on and praising his long-standing contributions to wrestling.

“So, good for him. He added a lot to WrestleMania, and I am sure glad he got to make an appearance. He just adds so much to any event that he is able to be involved in. And it was just great seeing him in that space, as we say. I am always going to be a big Stone Cold fan. He has done so much for the pro wrestling business. It is hard to put into words what he has meant to pro wrestling. And so I am a Stone Cold fan, always will be, and I believe in what Steve does. He is good at making his own decisions. So good for him. Good for Steve. I am glad he is doing well, living in Nevada. And he is just a credit to the business, without question.”

Ross also touched on Austin’s decision to decline Logan Paul’s offer to feature Prime, his sports drink brand, during WrestleMania. For Ross, it was a testament to Austin’s unwavering dedication to maintaining his brand and legacy.

“No, this does not surprise me at all. Austin is still all about business. And that was — I do not know. It just did not seem like it fit. Stone Cold is not going to compromise his character and what he has built in the ring for anybody. So I am a big fan of Stone Cold, always will be forever. I still think he is the biggest star ever in pro wrestling.”

While some fans wonder what the future holds for Austin, Ross believes that whatever the WWE legend chooses to do, he will do on his own terms.

“So, I do not know what is left for Steve. I do not think the door is shut for Stone Cold by any stretch. But where does it go from here is the key thing. And he is certainly not in a position that — Steve can dance to his own drum, and I think that is where he is right now. He could do whatever the hell he wants to do it, and do it well. So I will always be a Stone Cold fan. And if you are a real wrestling fan, you are always going to be the same like me: very proud and very happy that Steve still has the passion to do a great job in his various endeavors within the pro wrestling world.”