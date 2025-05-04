Hulk Hogan Defends His Popularity Despite Boos: “What About The Cheers?”

Hulk Hogan continues to divide the wrestling world, even decades after his peak in the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer made headlines once again earlier this year during the debut episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, where his appearance triggered a noticeable wave of boos from fans. Hogan recently addressed the crowd reactions during an interview with Alfred Konuwa, offering his perspective on what the jeers really mean.

Hogan dismissed the notion that boos always reflect genuine hate, pointing to The Rock as an example of how fans can be loud and negative in the moment, even toward widely respected names.

“I’ve seen The Rock in Vegas. I love him to death. I’ve seen The Rock in Vegas, I’ve seen The Rock in LA, and they booed him out of the building. Hulk Hogan goes to LA, they boo him out of the building and everybody, bam, what is it? 3.2 billion interactions or something? Just crazy numbers.”

According to Hogan, the negative reactions do not necessarily signal true animosity, suggesting that both he and The Rock share a similar experience when it comes to divisive crowd energy. However, it is important to point out that The Rock does not share the same baggage as Hogan, who has been surrounded by legitimate controversy in recent years, including past racist remarks that continue to shadow his legacy.

While WWE has been cautious about featuring Hogan in person since that Netflix debut, opting to use older footage sparingly, the reaction from fans has remained polarizing. Most recently, Hogan was met with strong boos from a UK crowd at a Wrestling Music Fan Event, further highlighting the mixed perception.

Still, Hogan remains confident in the support he receives across different markets, arguing that the response is not always negative—and not always straightforward.

“A lot of people have opinions about why I got booed or stuff that I should fix or not fix. But then I’ll go to New York or I’ll go to Chicago and they’ll cheer me out of the building, and I should probably turn to those same people that gave me advice before and ask them, ‘What do I do about people cheering me now?’”

Despite the storm of criticism that has surrounded him over the years, Hulk Hogan continues to insist that his popularity endures, even if it comes with a loud mix of cheers and jeers.

