Finn Bálor and Vero Rodríguez Renew Wedding Vows in Vegas with Elvis Officiating

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2025
Finn Bálor and Vero Rodríguez Renew Wedding Vows in Vegas with Elvis Officiating

Finn Bálor may not have won his third Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, but Las Vegas still marked a special occasion in his life. Taking to Instagram, Bálor revealed that he and his wife, Mexican sports journalist Vero Rodríguez, renewed their wedding vows in the city, complete with an Elvis impersonator as the officiant. Vero joyfully referred to the moment as “Weddingmania,” nodding to the festivities happening alongside WrestleMania 41.

The couple originally tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tulum on August 19, 2019. They made their relationship public just months earlier during an interview at the UEFA Champions League final, with Bálor proposing the very next day.

On WWE television, Bálor continues to be a key member of The Judgment Day, although recent tension within the faction has sparked speculation about his future with the group.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Finn Bálor / PRIN❌E (@finnbalor)

