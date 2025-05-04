WWE Superstar Sunday Previews: WWE LFG Playoffs Kick Off with Two New Back-to-Back Episodes Tonight on A&E

WWE Superstar Sunday makes its return tonight on A&E, delivering a full evening of action, history, and high-stakes competition. The night begins at 7/6c with a pair of encore presentations from WWE’s Greatest Moments. The first special revisits the legacy of World Championship Wrestling (WCW), followed by a nostalgic look back at the iconic era of WWE Raw during the 1990s.

At 8/7c, the spotlight shifts to brand-new episodes of WWE LFG, marking the official start of the playoffs. In the first installment, the female competitors enter the ring with everything on the line, as they battle for a coveted spot in the semifinals. Emotions are expected to run high, with dreams at stake and eliminations looming.

The action intensifies at 9:30/8:30c with another all-new episode of WWE LFG, this time focusing on the male future greats. Four rising stars face off with the goal of advancing to the live WWE LFG Finals at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City. Only two will make it through, while the other two will see their journeys come to an end.

To close out the evening, WWE’s Greatest Moments returns with two more retrospectives. The 11/10c episode spotlights the first decade of SmackDown, showcasing the brand’s evolution and memorable milestones. Then at 11:30/10:30c, the focus turns to one of the most influential factions in wrestling history, as the nWo’s lasting impact is explored.

The full WWE Superstar Sunday lineup promises a compelling mix of nostalgia and next-generation intensity, making it must-see programming for all wrestling fans.